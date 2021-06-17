Bridgerton alum Regé Jean Page admits watching himself with Daphne Dynevor on screen was ‘overwhelming’

Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page recently opened up about watching himself on-screen with co-star Daphne Dynevor, scroll down to see what he said.

Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about the surreal experience of watching himself on screen. Page, 31, revealed that watching himself on the big screen was more difficult than he had anticipated. Referring to the intimate scenes between his character and Phoebe Dynevor’s, who portrayed his eventual wife, Daphne Bridgerton--he said that no one, including his family, was prepared to watch that.

“No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared and I was there,” he shared. “I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton, [but] I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself.” Rege-Jean says that watching it was “overwhelming, but I think people were looking to be overwhelmed.”

He also noted that while he thought people wanted to be overwhelmed by Simon and Daphne’s intimate scenes, his family wasn’t overly thrilled to see his “backside” on the small screen. “My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy,” he said.

Just last week, his co-star Daphne opened up and revealed the secret behind their chemistry. In her interaction on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Dynevor was asked about how she and Rege-Jean recognized their ability to bring forward some intense chemistry on the show. Recalling how it all worked out, Phoebe told Fallon, "We both had dance rehearsals together, and we were both kind of nervous about the dancing part. I remember we had a few rehearsals and one of them got recorded so we got to watch it back and we were like, 'Oh, eye contact really does a lot of the work.'"

