Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn Opens Up About Gender Swap Controversy Regarding Season 4 Of Netflix Show; DEETS

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has finally addressed the controversies lingering around the upcoming season of the Netflix show. Season 4 of Bridgerton will cover the love story of Francesca. While the fans are excited, there is a gender swap in the narration of the new episodes, which is sitting well with them.

The showrunner of Bridgerton, Jess Brownell, has confirmed that instead of setting the character of Francesca up with Michael, like in the books, the makers are looking into providing a queer relationship to the audience. Hence, Francesca’s love story would move forward with Michaela, not Michael.

Julia Quinn’s statement over changed storyline in season 4 of Bridgerton

Shortly after the release of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, the fans showed their disappointment against the makers of the show for linking up Francesca with a woman. Addressing the controversy, Quinn released a statement on her Instagram account, stating that she had approved the changes beforehand but had put forward certain conditions for the showrunners to look into.

In her statement, the Bridgerton author claimed that she talked with Brownell more than once before saying yes to the change. Quinn added, “I trust Shondaland’s vision for Bridgerton, but I wanted to be sure that we could remain true to the spirit of the book and of the characters. Jess and I talked for a long time about it.”

She further added, “More than once. I made it clear that it was extremely important to me that Francesca’s abiding love for John be shown on screen. When I wrote When He Was Wicked, I actually had to fight to have the first four chapters, which establish that love included.”

What can the fans expect from season 4 of Bridgerton?

The upcoming season of Bridgerton will focus on evolving Francesca as a character. Meanwhile, the actors, including Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Newton, and Nicola Coughlan, among other cast members, will be reprising their roles.

Season 3 of Bridgerton has made the show No. 1 amongst the viewers. The season revolved around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, who escalated from being friends to lovers while also revealing a major secret that had been under wraps since the first season of the show.

