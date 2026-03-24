Bridgerton Confirms Season 5 Romance Storyline: Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza’s Story Begins Production

Viewers were just getting over the romance between Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson, the star couple of Bridgerton Season 4, and they are already being hit with the details of the next pairing. On March 24, 2026, Netflix announced that Bridgerton Season 5 was already in production. They also confirmed that the couple for the upcoming season would be none other than Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling.

Bridgerton Season 5 begins production mere weeks after the end of the Season 4 finale

A video was posted on Netflix’s official social media account, confirming the romance that the story will focus on in the next season. It read, “Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again... Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production.”

The clip showcased how, in the next season, Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza’s characters will find their long-desired love and companionship in each other. Love will ‘begin again’ for Francesca Bridgerton following the passing of her husband, John. Only surprisingly, it will be with his dearest cousin, Michaela Stirling. Standing beside each other at what appears to be a balcony, they smile with love-filled eyes, and soon their fingers touch, with the former linking her own with the latter’s, marking the start of their love line.

Check out the video below.

After the untimely and sudden demise of John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, played by Victor Alli, due to a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, which made him pass away in his sleep, Francesca is at the receiving end of pitiful stares and overaffection from everyone around her, including her family. But among those, she finds comfort in Michaela, who harbors similar feelings of despair and grief but chooses to celebrate her cousin’s life instead of mourning it in silence.

These happenings in Season 4 formed the foundation of the story between Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza’s characters, which will now take shape in the upcoming Bridgerton Season 5.

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