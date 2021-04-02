Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown CONFIRMS Regé Jean Page NOT returning for S2; Says Daphne remains devoted wife

Bridgerton's lead actor Regé Jean Page will not be in the show's second season. Lady Whistledown confirms the actor's departure on Instagram.

Bridgerton has delivered an update for their fans and this time, it’s sad news. Regé-Jean Page, who instantly captured the hearts of the show’s viewers with his amazing on-screen performance, will no longer be a part of the series second season. The disheartening news was announced on the series official Instagram handle by none other than Lady Whistledown. The message started off with Lady Whistledown revealing the actor’s exit from the show.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” The note continued by expressing how much the cast and crew would miss the star’s presence on the show. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.” Although the actor’s departure came as a shock, the makers also confirmed how the female lead ‘Daphne’, played by Phoebe Dynevor, would still be a part of the show. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Meanwhile, Page had previously had a chat with Variety, where he explained how he initially joined the project knowing it would just be for one season. The star said, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” He further continued, “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

