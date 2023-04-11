Bridgerton prequel series 'Queen Charlotte': When will the show release? Plot, runtime and more details

The fresh new episode of the Bridgerton universe will premiere on Netflix in a few weeks, and the first significant spin-off will debut on May 4, 2023.

The six-part series' episode with a mini-short runtime will give you insight about the character with the vibrant vintage-style fabric styled in the most sophisticated way.

About the main lead character, Queen Charlotte’

If you didn't know or have lost track, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Tale is the brand-new prequel to Bridgerton, the popular Shondaland-produced period drama series on Netflix.

The programme goes back in time to explore Queen Charlotte's life, tracing her early years and her rise to the throne.

Who will be the cast for this mini-production documentary?

In addition to Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Hugh Sachs' return, the cast also includes India Amarteifio, Arsema Thomas, Connie Jenkins-Greig, and Sam Clemmett.

Tom Verica will be directing all six series episodes: Detail explanation

Episode 1's name is "Queen to Be," and the runtime for episode 1 is 53 minutes.

The title of Episode 2 is "Honeymoon Bliss," and it lasts 60 minutes.

The title of Episode 3 is "Even Days," and it lasts 54 minutes.

Episode 4 is called "Holding the King," and the runtime is 60 minutes.

Episode 5 is "Gardens in Bloom," and the runtime is 60 minutes.

Episode 6 is "Crown Jewels," with a runtime of 60 minutes.

Which comes to a total addition of 347 minutes and up to 5.75 hours of watch time.

