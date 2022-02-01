Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan BEGS body-shamers to stop commenting on her appearance

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan has asked fans to stop criticising her appearance, claiming it's "really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look." The actress, 35, pleaded with her social media followers "if you have an opinion about my body please, please don't share it with me" in an impassioned post via her Instagram.

While the majority of the responses have been supportive, the Irish actress has said that she is "just one real life human being." She further penned, "If you have an opinion about me that's ok," she wrote. "I understand I'm on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly." Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, which returns for season 2 in March, acknowledged that people would continue to form their own opinions about her as a public person.

Check out her post here:

The Netflix star ended the message on a bright note. She said that she picked the mirror photo that was shared alongside the request because she was "delighted with my hair in it." Interestingly, Coughlan is not the first celebrity to implore her fans to refrain from making inappropriate remarks about her physique. Jonah Hill issued his own request on Instagram last year to deter followers from sharing their thoughts with him. "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body" he wrote at the time. "good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

Interestingly, as per PEOPLE, the Irish actress rose to prominence as Clare Devlin in comedy series Derry Girls before taking the part of Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington daughter, in the Netflix blockbuster hit historical drama Bridgerton in 2020. Meanwhile, Season two of Bridgerton will air on Netflix from March 25.

