Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan teases steamy scenes in season 2; Gets candid about her ‘life-changing role’

On the heels of Ahead of the impending Bridgerton season 2 release in late March this year, the show’s Nicola Coughlan recently spoke to Elle UK and opened up about her life-changing role in the Netflix series. She told the magazine: “I didn’t think it was going to be the biggest show on Netflix, I didn’t think that level. But I had lunch with Phoebe [Dynevor] maybe about two months before it came out. And I said, ‘I think your life’s going to change.’ And she was like, ‘No, I don’t know. I’ve done things before that people thought was going to be huge and it hasn’t worked out.’ But I just had that instinct about it.”

Coughlan’s instincts were anything but wrong! Soon after its release, the show went on to become Netflix’s most-streamed series of all time with several celebrities like Kim Kardashian raving about the show. On the show’s massive success and ‘Most-Streamed’ titles, Nicola said: “I was like, ‘OK, great. People are watching.’ And then it was like, ‘It’s number 1 in Turkey. It’s number 1 in Canada. Number 1 in the US,' I started compiling a list just to try to make it real in my head. And then it was like, ‘It’s the biggest show that’s ever been on Netflix, 80 million people,’ and it’s like, ‘What?’ It just was surreal.”

Ahead of the second season’s release on March 25, Coughlan also gave insight into the steamy relationship between her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). She said: “Oh God, yes, it’s going to happen! We used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes, like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we did this when we do it?’ And then as time goes on it becomes more real,” she says. “Now it’s not funny anymore! Everyone’s like, ‘You’re going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips!'”

Also read:​​ Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix shares exclusive PHOTOS of Kate Sharma & her family