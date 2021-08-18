Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor to star & produce THIS new series; Find out

Phoebe Dynevor has lined up her next project, where she’ll not only star, but produce as well. The actress, who gained international acclaim for her portrayal as Daphne on the immensely successful Netflix Regency-era romance, has signed to executive produce and appear in Exciting Times, an Amazon Studios series that explores modern romance with a twist.

The project, based on Irish novelist Naoise Dolan's first novel, is the brainchild of US financier-producer Black Bear Pictures, which optioned the book ahead of its June 2020 U.S. publication to make it into a premium series. Cooper Raiff will co-write and direct the TV version alongside Dolan. According to Deadline, Exciting Times is based on Dolan's book, which has been characterized as "bracingly brilliant, funny, and honest." It focuses on Ava, the part Dynevor is in talks to portray. Ava is an Irish immigrant living in another country who teaches English grammar to affluent youngsters. She gets involved in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

Meanwhile, the first season of Netflix's Bridgerton, which smashed the streamer's viewing record in its first four weeks of release, had British actress Dynevor as the female protagonist. She was nominated for a SAG Award for Ensemble In a Drama Series for her part in the forthcoming second season of the historical drama, which is currently shooting in the United Kingdom. Her role in the series beyond Season 2 is unknown. Dynevor has also just signed on to appear in Sony Pictures' I Heart Murder, a female-driven thriller.

