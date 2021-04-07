Bridgerton’s Rege Jean Page denied role of Henry Cavil’s grandfather in Superman for this DISTURBING reason?

In a new report released by The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton alum Rege Jean Page was not selected for a role as Henry Cavil’s grandfather in the Superman movie. Scroll down to see the disturbing claims.

After Ray Fisher levelled some pretty disturbing claims about what went on behind the scenes during Justice League, now a new report sheds light on the alleged toxicity within WarnerMedia. Apparently, the creator’s of David S. Goyer’s Syfy comic book series Krypton were “passionate about doing some nontraditional casting.” They brought in Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page years prior to audition for the title role of Seg-El, the grandfather of Superman.

However, the report suggested that then-DC Films chairman Geoff Johns apparently shot down the idea of Rege-Jean playing the role because he “said Superman could not have a Black grandfather,” THR reports. Johns‘ rep responded to this report and said he “believed fans expected the character [of Superman’s grandfather] to look like a young Henry Cavill.”

If you missed it, earlier this week, Page made headlines after he left fans heartbroken by announcing his departure from Bridgerton. Turns out, Page knew all along that his character arc will be wrapped up after the first season. In a recent chat with Variety, Rege confirmed that his character was pitched to him for just one season. He said, "It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year."

Adding, "(I thought) ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on." Though Rege's exit has shocked the show's fans, the actor spoke about how it provides closure. "One of the things that is different about this (romance) genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby."

ALSO READ: Rege Jean Page calls Bridgerton ‘The ride of a lifetime’ while announcing EXIT; Kim Kardashian in SHOCK

Share your comment ×