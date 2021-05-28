Bridgerton Season 2: Charmed star Rupert Evans joins the cast; Will play THIS key character on the show

Season 2 of Bridgerton is about to get even more interesting considering Rupert Evans has now been cast as the family patriarch Edmund Bridgeton.

After the first season of Bridgerton met with massive success on Netflix, the series is all set to return for the second season and while it may not have beloved Duke of Hastings aka Rege-Jean Page returning to the show, the new season still promises to come with some bigger and better surprises. While we know that the second season will revolve mainly around Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, a new casting announcement has revealed that another major character will be introduced in season 2.

As per Deadline, actor Rupert Evans who is popularly known for starring in Charmed and The Man in the High Castle, has now joined the cast of Bridgerton 2. It has been revealed that Evans will be playing the role of Edmund Bridgerton, the patriarch of the Bridgerton family. With Edmund's casting announcement, it seems the show may also soon reveal the casting for young Violet.

Rupert's character will be mainly seen in the flashback scenes and has been described as a loving and devoted husband to Violet Bridgerton. It seems the show will also explore his relationship with young Anthony who in the present timeline taken the role of the man of the family after his father, Edmund's passing.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is currently in production in London and will revolve around Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love. Among the other major characters cast for the second season of the show include, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, as well as Rupert Young (Jack), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe).

