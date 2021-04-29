Bridgerton Season 2: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson & other celebs we would LOVE to see in a cameo on the show

Bridgerton Season 2 is on its way and we think it would be amazing for the show to introduce cool new cameos including the likes of Kim Kardashian.

We are still not over the Bridgerton hangover and while the wait for the second season seems too long, we bet you too are hanging onto every little update about the show. While the second season won't bring Rege-Jean Page aka the Duke of Hastings back, we are sure there will be enough interesting characters to catch our attention including those from the original season such as Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, and certainly Nicola Coughlan's Lady Whistledown.

With the second season focussing its attention on Bailey's Viscount Bridgerton, the show is also set to have a lot of new faces. While the major casting announcements have been made, we certainly have some major suggestions for the second season's cameos. Considering Nicola Coughlan's recent interaction with Kim Kardashian on social media, it would be a shame not to see the reality star make a special appearance on the show. Talking about cameos, wouldn't it be amazing to see some major hot celebs appear in the second season? Take a look at our suggestions.

Kim Kardashian

It's well-known by now how big a fan, Kim Kardashian is of Netflix's Bridgerton and with her being given an amazing title of Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas by Coughlan's Lady Whistledown herself, we only need the makers to get her on board for a super cool cameo. A recently single Kim could certainly make her debut in the old-world charm of Bridgerton to seek some new suitors.

Pete Davidson

Considering Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor's alleged romance off-screen, it would be a delight to at least get the duo alongside each other on-screen. Given Davidson's brilliant comic talents, we can certainly see him bringing some fun to the period drama.

Jonathan Van Ness

Already known to be a massive fan of Bridgerton and a best friend to Nicola Coughlan, we can picture Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness bringing some of his sass to the show. He could team up with Lady Whistledown to write up those juicy columns and get the whole town talking about it.

Millie Bobby Brown

After watching Millie Bobby Brown's charming period drama avatar in Enola Holmes, we wouldn't mind some more of it. In fact, an Enola Holmes-Bridgerton crossover could be an amazing idea. Probably, Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton could team up with Enola Holmes to track down Lady W and solve more mysteries in the town.

Chrissy Teigen

Is there anything Chrissy Teigen can't do? Well, that's why, she would be a great choice to add some drama to Bridgerton's second season, not to mention how gorgeously she could pull off the show's Regency era fashion.

We would love to see these amazing celebrities make some fun cameos on Bridgerton's second season. Let us know who would be your picks.

