Bridgerton Season 3: Are Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton returning as Penelope and Colin? Find out

Fans are eagerly awaiting word on when Bridgerton season 3 will premiere on the streaming service. So far, we've discovered that many of the cast members will return for additional episodes. However, we have learned that one of the stars is leaving and that one of the actresses will be replaced!

Although there is no confirmed release date for Bridgerton season 3, it has been reported that some beloved Bridgerton stars will not be returning. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's novels of the same name, with each book (and season) focusing on a different Bridgerton sister.

Who all are returning to Bridgerton Season 3?

Bridgerton on Netflix has deviated slightly from the books, with Eloise having a love affair with a fresh character, Theo Sharpe, in season 2, and season 3 centering on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington rather than Benedict Bridgerton.

Returning cast members for Season 3 Nicola Coughlan returns as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, and the rest of the cast except Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

Bridgerton fans who loved the first season of the hit drama, which starred Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne and Rege Jean Page as Simon, will be disappointed. Phoebe just revealed that she will not return for the third season after a brief stint in season two. Daphne's husband, Simon, Duke of Hastings (played by Rege-Jean), is also scheduled to be absent. Season two was also totally skipped by Rege Jean.

She told Screen Rant, "Unfortunately, not in Season 3. Perhaps in the future, But for season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer," she added.

Who will get replaced in the upcoming Bridgerton season?

Ruby Stokes in the role of Francesca Bridgerton has been replaced!

Ruby left Bridgerton as a regular cast member at the end of season two. Hannah Dodd has taken her place. Ruby Stokes will not be reprising her role as Francesca, one of Bridgertons daughters.

Francesca appeared in only a few episodes throughout the first season. She appeared in the first three episodes of the second season but then vanished without explanation. Hannah Dodd from Anatomy of a Scandal has taken up Ruby's job.

Ruby had previously experienced scheduling difficulties, which is why her character is going to be played by Hannah. Ruby has been casted in a new Netflix series, Lockwood & Co., and will be leaving to work on that project. Season three will presumably begin filming soon, although storyline specifics have been kept under wraps. The creator of the show has hinted that the plot may not be what we think!

