Bridgerton Season 3: Emma Naomi Shares Her Biggest Character Dilemma in New Season

Emma Naomi’s Bridgerton character is at a crossroads with the Queen in Part One of Season 3. The new season premiered this week and showcased Naomi’s Alice Mondrich and her husband on the verge of making a sacrifice for the sake of their family. The actress opened up about Alice’s take on the crucial decision that will decide the fate of her family in society.

Naomi hints that the main challenge for her character in Season 3 is deciding whether to ignore the Queen's advice, which could have significant consequences in their lives. As a result, the Mondrich family might have to make sacrifices and comply with the Queen's commands.

Emma Naomi on her character's big decision in Season 3

Emma Naomi hinted that her Bridgerton character would likely consider the Queen’s advice. But it’s not only her’s to decide. Season 3 brings the Mondrich family to a life-changing juncture where the Queen wants Will to give up his popular gentlemen’s club if they would like to continue their ascent in society.

"I think it would be a huge statement to go against that advice," the 38-year-old actress told People on Friday, May 17. Naomi continued that failing to abide by the royalty's wishes would also make a social or political statement, jeopardizing their family's future.

While the Professor T actress claimed that Alice understood Will’s viewpoint and how difficult the sacrifice would mean to him, “the bigger goal is to support our children and to give them and the whole family a good life. So, it's a sacrifice that we have to make,” Naomi said.

Likewise, Martin Imhange, who plays Alice’s husband Will Mondrich, revealed that assessing “what’s at stake” and the impact of the decision is crucial at this point. The actor believes that there’s nothing above his family, not even his club or sense of pride.

What sacrifice are the Mondrichs due to make?

The Netflix show presents Martin Imhange’s Will Mondrich dignified with accomplishments from his talents, building his pride and sense of self. A former boxer and a confidant of the Duke of Hastings, he established the town’s most popular bar, the Gentleman’s Club.

He is thrown into chaos when Lady Kent, Alice's great-aunt, declares Nicolas as the heir to her estate. However, there's a catch - the Mondrichs may have to sacrifice their elite status if Will persists in managing his establishment.

After Will refuses to give up his club, Adjoa Andoh’s Lady Danbury points out to his wife that the Queen would not be impressed by his endeavor. Hence, Alice is tasked with convincing her husband to make the difficult choice, while knowing how hard they both had worked to establish the club.

Both the actors insinuated that they weren’t willing to go against the Queen’s wishes owing to the consequences it would bring upon them. Will the Mondrichs comply? We’ll have to wait and see.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part One released on May 16, and the next set of episodes will premiere on June 13.

