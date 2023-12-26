Bridgerton Season 3: Exploring the highly awaited romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton

The wait is long for Bridgerton season 3 to hit your screens—five months to be precise—and we are glad to present you with a little something to keep you engaged and entertained until then.

The third season of the Regency-era romance series will premiere on Netflix in May and June, respectively. Bridgerton season 3 encapsulates the journey of Penelope Featherington as she romances Mr. Bridgerton, aka Colin Bridgerton. Their transition from friends to lovers has been long-awaited and teased since season one of the show, and finally, it's almost time to explore their story.

Here’s what we know about Bridgerton season 3 so far:

Two premier dates for Bridgerton Season 3

After teasing the fans with pictures of the star cast and behind-the-scenes glimpses and making them beg for a premiere date, Netflix decided to end the torment as it announced that Bridgerton season 3 would air in two parts between May and June of 2024.

The first half of the eight-episode series will premiere on Netflix on May 16, 2024, and part two will be released on June 13, 2024.

Colin Bridgerton will alas come to his senses

The chemistry between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton has caught the viewer's eye ever since their first appearance in season one of the show. Where Penelope, played by Nicola Coughlan, had romantic feelings for Colin, played by Luke Newton, Colin just viewed her as a good friend. Bridgerton Season 3 will see Penelope getting over her crush on Colin, while Colin has an epiphany that his feelings for Penelope extend beyond friendship.

Will it be steamy or will it be a slow burn between the friends soon-to-be turning lovers?

After witnessing the blazing chemistry between Penelope and Colin for two seasons, fans are not in the mood for a slow-burn romance. It seems like the fans will see their wishes for a steamy romance between Polin come true. Nicola Coughlan revealed to Variety in June 2022 that there is a higher probability of a steamy romance than a slow burn as far as season three is concerned. “I think because we’ve had two seasons of buildup, it's probably going to be the former. I haven’t read the scripts. I’ve just been given an overview,” she said. Insert the very first carriage trailer for Beidgerton season 3, featuring Nicola and Luke and you’ll have the puzzle worked out.

An elaborate description of the upcoming season explores the details of the plot

Netflix released an elaborate description of Bridgerton season 3 earlier this month. The description explores the plot of the highly anticipated season, as it reveals that season 3 will have Penelope Featherington getting over her long-standing crush on Colin Bridgerton. Penelope will set out on a journey to find a suitable mate with no stroke of luck and Colin, being her good friend, will extend a helping hand to help her navigate her search for a groom. While doing so, he encounters his true feelings for Penelope. What happens next is that a classic love story unfolds.

Kanthony fans are in for a treat

Viscount Anthony Bridgerton will return with his Viscountess for season three of the show, as their story is not yet over. Bridgerton season 3 will feature Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma living their honeymoon phase to the fullest. The latest pictures on Netflix feature Kanthony in a tender embrace, staring into each other’s eyes.

Most of the other cast members from the previous seasons will reprise their roles as well, along with a few new faces joining the ton.

After gladly standing witness to a fake dating trope between the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton season one and swooning over Kate and Anthony’s enemies-to-lovers romance in season two, the fans cannot wait to take on the friends-to-lovers story unfold between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton and we can't blame them either as we are in the same boat as them.

