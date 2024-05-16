Bridgerton Season 3: Fans React To Colin And Penelope's Chemistry, Kate And Anthony's Spotlight, And More

Bridgerton Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix and fans are flocking to their favorite social media platforms to share and discuss their opinions on the first four episodes of the highly anticipated installment in the beloved Regency era franchise. We're here to ensure you stay up-to-date with the Internet's thoughts and reactions.

For the unversed, part one (episodes 1-4) of Bridgerton Season 3 dropped on the streaming platform at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET today i.e. May 16, with the remaining four episodes of the eight-part season set to drop on June 13.

Jealousy leads Colin Bridgerton to get his act together in Bridgerton Season 3

With Penelope exploring her romantic affections with Lord Debling, Colin has nothing to do except sulk and brood in a scantily lit corner through the majority of part one of the season. However, when the wheels turn in his favor, he ensures to make good of it in all senses and manner.

Here are our favorite Internet Quips on Mr. Colin Bridgerton and Ms. Featherington:

Kate and Anthony seem to have stolen the spotlight from Penelope and Colin: Here’s why we say so!

“Screaming Crying,” a Kanthony fan simply said of the last season's leads' appearance in Bridgerton Season 3.

A second fan, however, had an elaborate thank-you note for the makers for not sidelining the beloved on-screen couple in the new season, as she wrote, “This is what sets #Bridgerton as a series apart from the rest & what romance can't love to see, true love that doesn't end at the end credits, TV execs would do well to remember that marital bliss should be celebrated not sidelined.”

Meanwhile, if the following tweets are any indication, Bridgerton Season 3 looks to have reignited the Kate and Anthony hand chemistry debate from last season

Part One of Bridgerton Season 3 is now available on Netflix.

