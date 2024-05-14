Bridgerton Season 3: Find Out All About Luke Newton’s ‘New Sense Of Swagger’ As Colin Ahead Big Release

Bridgerton leads’ glow-up is part of the show's charm!

Season three is all set to bring Colin and Penelope’s love story to fruition. But the entire physical and emotional makeover of the characters is equally anticipated. Showrunner Jess Brownell said it best that Colin will return with “a new sense of swagger!”

Brownell discusses Colin’s glow-up for Bridgerton season 3

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner shared that their idea behind Colin’s makeover wasn't driven by physicality but also his character growth. "We really focused on story and character, glow-up wise," he said.

Brownell said that Colin's return from his tour with new swag and confidence played a huge role in the costume design. They also ditched the “boyish blues” and used darker colors to show the character’s maturity.

Brownell revealed that the men’s costume design team had one vision for the character—Pirate Colin. "There weren't any specific asks, It was mostly about taking him out of the pastels and into a darker color palette that symbolized what we as writers had set up," he added.

Luke Newton opens up about his transformation into season 3 Colin

The Bridgerton actor recalled the season 2 wrap party when the hair and makeup department approached him and gave some prep notes. "[They] came up to me and said, 'Right, you're next. Grow your hair, grow the sideburns, whatever you think is right, and we'll see you for your first meeting in a few months,'" Newton told Entertainment Weekly.

He did all that, and as someone who loved Anthony's sideburns in season 2, he wanted to incorporate that into his looks. “It made me feel like he'd grown up a little bit," he added.

Newton worked closely with the costume, hair, and makeup team to bring their vision for Colin to life. The actor told the outlet that they created the entire wardrobe before the filming and decided what was appropriate for a scene on the day.

Talking more about the boy-to-man transformation, Newton revealed that Marina Thompson’s comment on Colin’s childish behavior in season 2 triggered his transformation. "Something that really affected Colin was when Marina says, 'You are a boy,'" he said.

Bridgerton season 3 part one will be released on May 16 and part two on June 13.