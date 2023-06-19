Bridgerton Season 3: First Look at Colin and Penelope’s love story

Bridgerton Season 3’s first look is out for its dearest viewers to see. The third installment of the hit show will be released in the near future, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new season to premiere. Season 3 of Bridgerton will tell the tale of Penelope and Colin’s love story. Netflix recently revealed the first photos of the new season at their Tudum event in Brazil. Here is everything we know about Bridgerton Season 3.

Bridgerton Season 3: First Look

Bridgerton Season 3’s first look was released on June 17 at a Tudum event in Brazil. The pictures from the first look put Penelope and Colin in the spotlight. A picture features Penelope sitting by a window and staring into the distance. What is interesting to see is that Penelope is seen wearing shades of blue which are the Bridgerton family colors in all the pictures, instead of her usual yellow.

The fans also had the pleasure of seeing a few pictures of Colin and Penelope together as they are seen gazing into each other's eyes with longing. Meanwhile, Colin looks charming, as always.

What can you expect from Bridgerton Season 3?

According to the order of the book series that Bridgerton is based on, Benedict’s love story would have been next. The show has decided to take a different path by officially switching the orders of the book. Netflix announced that Bridgerton Season 3 was in the making on July 20, 2022. Back in April 2021, the show got the approval to get renewed for seasons 3 and 4. Season 3 of Bridgerton will be based on the book ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton.’

“Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” the official synopsis of Season 3 reads. “She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

The release date for Season 3 of Bridgerton has not been declared yet. The new season of the hit show is likely to come out during the second half of 2023. Phoebe Bridgers, who plays Daphne in the show, had revealed earlier that she would not be appearing in this season.

