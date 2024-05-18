Bridgerton Season 3: Hannah Dodd Talks About Her Character

Finally, Bridgerton is back for its third season on Netflix after what feels like forever. It contains the thrilling moments of how Penelope and Colin’s relationship play out as well as the unfolding love affair of Francesca. But is John really her true match? Is this plotline consistent with the original novels?

Francesca's adventure in love

Throughout this period, we see Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd now, make a debut in high society. Unlike Eloise who has no interest in getting married, Francesca seeks to enter into a marital relationship only to end it quickly so that she can go back to music that she loves.

Among many suitors, there is John who can silently sit beside her without talking and they both love music. John turns out to be John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin who gives Francesca an individually tailored piece of music that fits perfectly into her style.

On the other hand, in the TV series Bridgerton, he appears several times as John Stirling also known as Earl of Kilmartin which could show his romantic inclination towards her. On the contrary, though it's not so in The Bridgertons books where he plays another role altogether: he is her husband. However, wait; there is more drama to come.

The Bridgerton book series

Each season tells a story about one of Julia Quinn’s eight books that collectively describe life for all eight Bridgerton siblings. In When He Was Wicked, Francesca’s tale unfolds itself. Nevertheless, she was married to John in the book but unfortunately, their love story takes an awful twist when John dies suddenly leaving Francesca all alone and desperate for him again. Another silent lover of hers comes forth who happens to be Michael- also cousin to the late John Stirling. Despite his real affection, circumstances prevent their union till destiny unravels a complicated matrix involving both love and grief at loss.

So, what’s the final outcome?

In Bridgerton season three, Francesca’s love expedition takes on a different course. The weaving tapestry of destiny and desire may bring her elsewhere even though John might temporarily hold Francesca’s heart. This epic has everything from secrets to passions and the unending search for true love in Regency London as a backdrop.

Lastly, as Bridgerton season three moves through its captivating storyline, viewers are urged to treasure every single scene because in the world of the Bridgertons; it is a battle for love as beautiful as it is elusive.

Therefore, sit back and unwind with the alluring romance that awaits your popcorn ready; for it is time to fall in love with Bridgerton using its voyage through emotions like lostness and saving.

