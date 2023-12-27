Bridgerton Season 3: Intricate subplots, twisting episodes, and more; here’s everything you need to know

Bridgerton, the sensational Shonda Rhimes hit, is set to make a dazzling return, promising viewers another dose of its candy-colored, feather-strewn glory. The upcoming season will captivate audiences with the enchanting slow-burning romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. As the spotlight flickers on, the narrative will also delve into the early days of Kate and Anthony Bridgerton's marriage, adding layers of intrigue and passion to the already glamorous world of Regency-era London. With its signature blend of scandal, opulence, and irresistible charm, Bridgerton's new season is poised to weave a tapestry of love and drama, inviting fans to once again lose themselves in the lush and enthralling universe created by the brilliant mind of Shonda Rhimes.

Bridgerton Season 3: Everything we know so far

In the highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 3, the spotlight is set to shine on the clandestine affairs of the ton as it centers on the intricate romance between Penelope, also known as the mysterious Lady Whistledown, and the charming Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton. The revelation, confirmed by the delightful Nicola Coughlan during the FYSEE panel on May 15, as reported by Variety , hints at a riveting narrative that promises to unravel the secrets and passions hidden within Regency-era society.

What the Netflix official synopsis has revealed

“Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

The upcoming direction for Bridgerton Season 3 signals a departure from the sequential order of Julia Quinn's beloved book series. While Quinn's literary saga places Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, in the spotlight in An Offer From a Gentleman, the television adaptation takes a narrative detour by focusing on Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. The intriguing twist brings forth the tale of romance from Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the fourth book in Quinn's lineup. This creative choice introduces viewers to a captivating storyline, deviating from the expected progression, as Colin's journey and love unfolded against the backdrop of Regency-era London, adding an element of surprise and anticipation to the unfolding Bridgerton narrative.

Who will be the focus of Bridgerton Season 3?

In an interview with Variety , Jess Brownell, the successor to Chris Van Dusen as the showrunner for Season 3, discussed the shift in chronology for the popular series. Brownell emphasized, “I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people,” she said. “I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”

Coughlan, who plays Penelope, revealed that she was informed about the Season 3 plans early in Season 2 filming to E! News . Jokingly addressing the prospect of filming intimate scenes, she quipped, “I'm gonna have to be!”

Regarding the prolonged wait for Colin and Penelope to confront their feelings, Newton, who portrays Colin, suggested in a Netflix clip that the characters are preoccupied with other aspects of their lives, preventing them from recognizing what's right in front of them.

In addition to the central romance, Season 3 is poised to explore intriguing subplots. The conclusion of Season 2 revealed Eloise's discovery of her best friend's identity as Lady Whistledown. Jessie, offering insights into the upcoming developments, assured ELLE.com that, “I think Eloise won’t tell anyone [Penelope’s secret]. I think Eloise will continue to be a good mate and not tell anyone, because what does Eloise gain, really? I do think they’ll make up, but I don’t think it’s going to happen quickly.”

The upcoming season of Bridgerton is set to follow a release pattern similar to The Crown, with its episodes arriving in two parts. The first four episodes are scheduled to premiere on May 16, 2024, followed by the release of the next four on June 13.

