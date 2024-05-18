Bridgerton Season 3: Luke Newton Talks About Intimate Scenes In First Part And Upcoming Story Of Bridgerton

Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the new season of the Netflix series, talks about filming intimate scenes onscreen with Nicola Coughlan and discusses the upcoming plot of Part 2.

By Rashi Desai
Published on May 18, 2024  |  10:05 PM IST |  656
IMDB
Luke Newton via IMDB

Luke Newton shares his experience shooting intimate scenes for the third season of Bridgerton, where the actor portrays the character of Colin Bridgerton. Newton, in conversation with Deadline, shares that he has been friends with Nicola Coughlan since season 1, and that helped him romance the actress while being comfortable with each other.

The actor also laid his focus on the intimate carriage scene at the end of Part 1, which has been a “fan favorite” since the release. 

What did Luke Newton say about the carriage scene?

During his conversation with the media portal, the British actor shared his insights on shooting for the carriage scene. Newton said, “That scene encapsulates everything. If you had to showcase Bridgerton as a whole, you could share that one scene, and it would explore everything that we cover. It explores friendship and romance; it’s sexy; it’s exposing; there’s moments where they feel insecure.” 

He added, “There’s also those moments of relief where there’s comedy, where they just start to giggle together. So we really wanted to hit every beat. It’s only a five-minute scene. So it felt like quite a task to hit all those beats within a small amount of time.” 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

The actor said the leads in the scene were ready for the carriage scene because they knew about it before filming. The Cut actor noted that the scene was always running through their minds and that they knew that it was going to be shot. 

The English actor added, “I feel like it’s written so perfectly that we finish the end of Part 1 at that point because it feels like a moment of relief and contentment, but actually, there’s the underlying story of Whistledown.”

 

ALSO READ: Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Pulled A Hilarious Prank On Bridgerton Co-Star Luke Newton; See Here

Luke Newton hints at the storyline in Part 2

Luke Newton hints at the mature version of his character in the second part of Bridgerton Season 3. While speaking to an entertainment portal, the English actor shared that Colin will explore his relationship with Penelope Featherington while also feeling that something is wrong with Eloise and Ms. Featherington. 

Pointing at more drama to come in the series, Newton said, “ It’s a really exciting chapter to step into. I always think of it as like a ringing in your ear. It’s constantly there, no matter how content they feel. We’ve still got drama to come.”

Bridgerton Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. 

 

ALSO READ: Who Is Luke Newton's Ex-Girlfriend, Jade Davies? Everything To Know About Bridgerton Star's Former Partner

Advertisement

FAQ

When will Bridgerton season 3's part 2 will release?
Bridgerton season 3 Part 2 will be available to stream from June 13.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rashi Desai

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles