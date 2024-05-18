Bridgerton Season 3: Luke Newton Talks About Intimate Scenes In First Part And Upcoming Story Of Bridgerton

Luke Newton shares his experience shooting intimate scenes for the third season of Bridgerton, where the actor portrays the character of Colin Bridgerton. Newton, in conversation with Deadline, shares that he has been friends with Nicola Coughlan since season 1, and that helped him romance the actress while being comfortable with each other.

The actor also laid his focus on the intimate carriage scene at the end of Part 1, which has been a “fan favorite” since the release.

What did Luke Newton say about the carriage scene?

During his conversation with the media portal, the British actor shared his insights on shooting for the carriage scene. Newton said, “That scene encapsulates everything. If you had to showcase Bridgerton as a whole, you could share that one scene, and it would explore everything that we cover. It explores friendship and romance; it’s sexy; it’s exposing; there’s moments where they feel insecure.”

He added, "There's also those moments of relief where there's comedy, where they just start to giggle together. So we really wanted to hit every beat. It's only a five-minute scene. So it felt like quite a task to hit all those beats within a small amount of time."

The actor said the leads in the scene were ready for the carriage scene because they knew about it before filming. The Cut actor noted that the scene was always running through their minds and that they knew that it was going to be shot.

The English actor added, “I feel like it’s written so perfectly that we finish the end of Part 1 at that point because it feels like a moment of relief and contentment, but actually, there’s the underlying story of Whistledown.”

Luke Newton hints at the storyline in Part 2

Luke Newton hints at the mature version of his character in the second part of Bridgerton Season 3. While speaking to an entertainment portal, the English actor shared that Colin will explore his relationship with Penelope Featherington while also feeling that something is wrong with Eloise and Ms. Featherington.

Pointing at more drama to come in the series, Newton said, “ It’s a really exciting chapter to step into. I always think of it as like a ringing in your ear. It’s constantly there, no matter how content they feel. We’ve still got drama to come.”

Bridgerton Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

