Bridgerton Season 3 Mid-Season Cliffhanger Explained: What Is In Store For Part 2? Find Out

Spoiler Alert: This article contains Bridgeton Season 3 spoilers.

Dear Gentle readers, brace yourselves as Bridgerton Season 3 debuts an explosive mid-season cliffhanger in this season’s marriage mart.

Netflix has decided to release Bridgerton Season 3 in two parts, the first part already being fanatically streamed globally. The show comprises eight episodes in total like its previous seasons. However, it's a no-brainer that when the screen blacks out after the fourth and last episode of Part 1, cliffhangers are bound to prevail.

Bridgerton Season 3 mid-season cliffhanger deciphered amid Polin frenzy

This season offers four episodes each of about 54 minutes. The final episode of the first part of Bridgerton 3 provides an adequate culmination to the slow-burn Polin angst. Penelope played by Nicola Coughlan and Colin played by Luke Newton have been carrying a spark since the beginning, arguably since the other Bridgertons got hitched.

Right when the audience desires for more, Colin hits us with the iconic line from the Romancing Mister Bridgerton novel. "For God's sake, Penelope Featherington, are you going to marry me or not?", screams Colin right before the screen cuts off. But will she? Or will he marry the queen of gossip after the ultimate revelation is made? Fans shall be in agony of anticipation until June 16th when Netflix will release the final four episodes of this season.

This season has already been the talk of the town prior to its release especially among pop music fandoms. Bridgerton Season 3 features Vitamin String Quartet's cover of BTS Dynamite in episode 2, Sia's Cheap Thrills and Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever in episode 3, and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's Snow on the Beach followed by Pitbull's Give Me Everything in the cliffhanger episode 4.

What to expect from part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 now streaming on Netflix?

To avoid depending on her sisters in future, Penelope Featherington must marry. However, despite changing her appearance, she still faces difficulty in attracting suitors forcing the ever-charming Colin to offer his assistance. This setup makes Colin envious when he realizes his true love for Penelope since he notes that an offish yet kind Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) has shown interest in her.

The final episode, titled Old Friends, sees these storylines come together. Lord Debling’s plans include a proposal that shall focus more on mutual respect rather than love. Nevertheless, Penelope is swept away onto the dance-floor by Colin who tells Penelope she must not marry Debling. Debling however withdraws his proposal after seeing their strong bond eliciting tears from Penelope as she runs away from the party angrily, defeated.

Thus leaving Colin chasing after her carriage as a typical romantic hero. While fans are left satiated with the infamous Carriage Scene from the novel, many questions still loom which will be answered in Part 2.

As fans look forward to the second half of Bridgeton season 3 dropping on June 16th, they can also watch most loved scenes again and take guesses about what will happen next.

