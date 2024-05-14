Bridgerton Season 3: Netflix Confirms All The Orchestral Covers In Part 1 of Penelope and Colin's Story

The Bridgerton saga is about to begin!

This show is not just a romantic period drama but an immersive experience that transports audiences into the Regency era. One of the most unique aspects of this show is the orchestral rendition of recent pop songs, which makes it all the more relatable.

Netflix has released the cover songs that Bridgerton fans will hear in the first part of the third season which releases on May 16.

What song covers will Bridgerton season 3, part one, include?

Get ready to hear some bops in the new Bridgeton season! As per the official tweet posted by Netflix, the season will include an orchestral version of Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning song What Was I Made For.

Good news for BTS armies as the cover of their hit song Dynamite will be part of the regency drama. GAYLE’s abcdefu, Pitbull’s Give Me Everything, and Sia’s Cheap Thrills are also on the playlist. Nick Jonas’s song Jealous in the series will perfectly sum up Colin’s feelings when other suitors will court Penelope.

Last but not least, it will also have Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's Snow On The Beach, which Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, previously teased on her Instagram story.

What to expect from Bridgeton season 3?

As the release day inches closer, Brigeton fans can’t contain their excitement! Netflix constantly releases teasers, character reels, and glimpses of this season’s romantic couple to pique the audience’s interest.

From clips and trailers so far, it can be determined that Penelope is no longer a damsel in distress and is taking charge of her life, which does not fit well with Colin’s idea of who she is. The friends-to-lovers arc is the first for this franchise, which keeps many doors open.

Moreover, Bridgeton never disappoints in captivating its audiences and providing people with heartwarming romance.

Bridgeton season 3, part one releases on May 16, and part two will release on June 13