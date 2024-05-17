Bridgerton Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Talks How This Is A 'Very Vulnerable Season' Addressing Cast Bonding

Nicola Coughlan, who stars in Netflix's Bridgerton, recently talked openly about her friendship with her co-star Luke Newton, known as Colin Bridgerton.

She spilled the beans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight while she was at the premiere of season 3 of Bridgerton in New York City.

Nicola and Luke reflect on their on-screen connection

During their chat, Nicola got sentimental talking about the connection she shares with Luke, especially when they're filming steamy scenes or comedy bits.

She mentioned how special it is, feeling like they've grown up together despite meeting as adults. She highlighted how they've matured throughout the show, particularly as their characters' relationship evolves into a strong partnership, which is crucial for navigating the challenges because "it’s a very vulnerable season", she added.

Nicola emphasized that it's not just about the spicy scenes, but also about having a supportive partner, especially in comedy. She praised Luke for being that kind of partner.

Before wrapping up, she expressed excitement about traveling the world with her friend, calling it the coolest thing ever. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Fans react to Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's glamorous appearance

Nicola Coughlan was stunning in an off-shoulder white gown with a long train, giving off major elite vibes. She accessorized with white opera gloves that had a hint of red, perfectly matching Luke Newton's red-checked shirt, which he paired with black trousers. The duo posed for the cameras and shared a brief interaction.

Social media users were thrilled when they saw the post. One person noticed the matching red detail on Nicola's glove and Luke's jacket. Another commenter exclaimed about how their chemistry was making hearts flutter. And a third person simply remarked on how great they looked together. Seems like their style coordination and on-screen chemistry are winning hearts!

Bridgerton season 3 is set to debut on an online streaming platform in two parts. Part 1 is hitting screens on May 16, with Part 2 following on June 20. Get ready for a double dose of Regency drama!

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3 Part One Review: Penelope-Colin's Journey Is Bound To Strike A Chord If You're One Of The Wallflowers And Friends-To-Lovers Admirers