Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Colin And Penelope's Slow-Burn Romance

The latest season of Bridgerton has once again captured the hearts of its fans, making a remarkable comeback. It continues to impress its loyal viewers with its clever wit, delightful humor, alluring sensuality, and undeniable chemistry.

As it had a little bit of everything, the four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 focused on the story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Watching the perfect play, fans have shared their excitement following the recent release of Bridgerton’s episodes.

Let's explore the feelings of these fanatics, who demand more of Bridgerton.

Netizens react to Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1

As the streamer, Netflix released Part 1 of the latest season of Bridgerton, fans seem to have already binged through all the episodes. Although the latest season had only four episodes, the series managed to offer an engrossing experience to its fans.

Impressed by the romantic tales of Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, the netizens have expressed what they felt while watching the most awaited season.

Taking it to social media, some fans have shared their views calling it a season "absolutely everything," they "could have dreamed of," while also appreciating the talents of the actors.

The latest season has definitely made a stir around in the industry, as one fan was even seen stating, “I'M A PENELOPE DEFENDER FOR LIFE!!!!!” on X (formerly Twitter).

The impatient fans were even seen expressing their frustration with a GIF, as they have to wait for “another MONTH for part 2.”

Some fans have even started rewatching the latest season, while also posting it on social media and stating “Coz why not?”

A fan was even seen listing the details of the best things in the latest season of Bridgerton, which includes "the endings of episodes 2 +4," along with "The way the Peneloise friendship breakup was handled throughout," and of course "Francesca + John."

About Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1

Shonda Rhimes is back with her epic romantic drama that even gives its fans a historical tour. The latest and third season of Bridgerton will have its viewers delve deep into the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The two characters are portrayed by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan respectively.

As per a few reports, Featherington was unveiled to be Lady Whistledown. However, in this season, she will confront the later results of overhearing her long-time crush Colin Bridgerton.

One of the latest attractions in this season is the addition of Banita Sandhu to its already grand star cast.

The British-Indian actress who rose to fame in the Bollywood film industry will portray the character of Miss Malhotra in Season 3 of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is available on Netflix. And these reviews from the fanatics should already drag you to your sofa, making you push the button on your remote.

