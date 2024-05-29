Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1: Why Does The Show Skip Lady Danbury And Penelope's Friendship From The Book? Showrunner Jess Brownell Explains

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 has been a treat for fans of Julia Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton, bringing beloved moments from the book to life.

We’ve seen Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) read Colin’s (Luke Newton) journals, tend to his injured hand, and that memorable proposal, “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington, are you going to marry me or not?” However, one key relationship from the book is missing: Penelope’s friendship with Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Why is Penelope and Lady Danbury's friendship is missing in the Bridgerton?

In the book, Lady Danbury recognizes Penelope’s potential and encourages her to shine in society. This mentorship has not been explored in the show. Instead, Colin’s friendship helps Penelope gain confidence, while Lady Danbury is focused on Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and her daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd).

Why did the show skip this important relationship? Bridgerton Season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell explained to Decider that "We felt like we've watched two seasons of Lady Danbury being heavily involved in molding or shaping the main couple and we wanted to give her a storyline that was more about her," Brownell added, "And not just about her being an accessory on the sidelines to someone else's story. We wanted to put her more front and center."

Bridgerton show wants to highlight Violet and Danbury's connection

The showrunner further told the outlet, “We also wanted to pick up the threads that were established in Queen Charlotte, which deepened her and Violet’s backstory. So it felt nice to connect Violet and Danbury by bringing in the Marcus Anderson character, who both follows up on the plot about Violet wanting to ‘tend to her garden,'” Brownell continued referring to where Violet was ready for DTF after being a widow for so long.

Brownell mentioned they wanted to continue the threads from Queen Charlotte, deepening the backstory between Violet and Lady Danbury. They brought in Marcus Anderson to link Violet’s subplot about her romantic desires with Lady Danbury’s history.

Maybe Lady Danbury and Penelope will develop a friendship in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2. But for now, Lady Danbury is focused on her brother and Violet.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 13.

