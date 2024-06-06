Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Eyes Another Colin and Penelope Scene From The Books; Deets

Bridgerton season 3, part 1, showcased the slow-burn friends-to-lovers romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The second half of the season is expected to see their romance blossom, continuing the gradual development of their relationship.

Netflix's adaptation of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton books has evolved over time, with producer Shonda Rhimes introducing more diversity and new characters. Despite these changes, the showrunners have accurately adapted parts of Quinn's storylines, making them exciting to watch come to life. Based on the Bridgerton season 3, part 2 trailer, it seems that one of these coveted scenes will appear in the next installment.

Colin and Penelope's mirror scene in the books

The trailer for Bridgerton season 3, part 2, features a shot of Penelope and Colin standing in front of a mirror, which is a nod to a significant romantic scene in Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The scene where Penelope and Colin become engaged and sleep together is a standout among Quinn's eight novels, with Colin's steamy dialogue and the mirror scene being particularly memorable.

The Bridgerton season 3, part 2 trailer contains a hint of a mirror moment, which is exciting for fans of Colin and Penelope. The first half of the season was not entirely accurate to Quinn's writings, as the carriage scene lost its original context.

However, if the Bridgerton mirror scene is done correctly, this could make up for the change. Furthermore, adding the mirror moment would be thrilling for people like me who adore Colin and Penelope and want to see their best book moments.

Advertisement

The impending mirror scene in Bridgerton is highly anticipated as it could be one of the best sensual scenes yet. While every season has had memorable dialogue, the more romantic scenes are also a favorite aspect of the show. The mirror scene, already adored, could outshine all previous intimate moments in Bridgerton, making it a standout moment.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer confirms Colin and Penelope's mirror scene is happening

The trailer for Bridgerton season 3, part 2, strongly implies a mirror scene, indicating an important climactic moment in the upcoming episodes. Although it's a brief shot of Penelope and Colin in front of the mirror, it's a strong indication of the new installment. The real mystery is the accuracy of the mirror scene.

Netflix's adaptation of Bridgerton is a departure from the books, with many romantic scenes being less graphic on-screen. The mirror scene, with Colin's dialogue, may not follow Julia Quinn's exact writing. However, if Bridgerton maintains the scene's intentions, it could be a highlight of the season, as long as the dialogue remains over-the-top.

Advertisement

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 arrives on Netflix on June 13.

ALSO READ: 'Powerful Thing To Show': Bridgerton Team Opens Up Filming Colin And Penelope's Iconic Carriage Scene