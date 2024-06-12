Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 To Feature Orchestral Covers Of Songs By Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande And More; DEETS

Netflix announced orchestral covers of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2!

Apart from being a period drama with a modern twist, Bridgerton is unique in its songs. It’s rare to see period projects with pop songs by contemporary artists playing in the background, but Shonda Rhimes has cracked the code! The amalgamation of the orchestral covers of pop songs makes the show even more appealing and relatable!

Songs that will feature in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Bridgerton fans have grooved to String’s rendition of Thank You, Next (Ariana Grande), Dynamite (BTS) and even a Bollywood song, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, in season 2, amongst many others. Netflix released the song list for Season 3 Part 1, featuring artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray, Sia, Pitbull and many others. The much-anticipated second part of season three has a new set of exciting songs!

Fans can expect to hear Ariana Grande’s point of view, which might be relevant to people’s view on Pen and Colin’s engagement. A Demi Lovato song Confident enters the Regency era, which will most definitely mirror Penelope’s acceptance of her identity.

Check out the complete list of songs

Here’s the list of songs fans will hear in every episode of Bridgerton season three…

Episode 1

“Abcdefu” – GAYLE

Episode 2

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Jealous” – Nick Jonas

Episode 3

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

Episode 4

“Snow on the Beach” – Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

“Give Me Everything” – Pitbull

Episode 5

“POV” – Ariana Grande

Episode 6

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Confident” – Demi Lovato

Episode 7

“Yellow” – Coldplay

“You Belong With Me” – Taylor Swift

Episode 8

“Lights (Stripped Down”) – Elie Goulding

“All I Want” – Tori Kelly