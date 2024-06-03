Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Sees Engaged 'Polin' And Lady Whistledown Drama; DETAILS

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will unleash Wistledown drama! It’s been long overdue for the fans to witness Penelope’s identity be revealed. Now that she is engaged to Colin Bridgerton, the revelation will cause drama unlike any other season of the show! Polin’s betrothal seems likely, but you never know with Bridgerton weddings, right?

Unpacking Bridgeton season 3 part 2 trailer

The trailer starts with Colin announcing his engagement to the Bridgerton family, and everyone rejoices except, you guessed it, Eloise, and we can’t blame her! The former besties fought in last season’s finale after Eloise discovered Pen’s secret identity.

Learning that your ex-bestie is engaged to your brother must be a lot to take in! She even raises a sarcastic toast at the two’s betrothal, dedicating it to “truly knowing each other completely.”

With the Wistledown secret looming and Eloise threatening to reveal it, Penelope has much to deal with in the second half of the season. Colin seemed rattled by the gossip-monger in the first half of the season. Will he call off the wedding after discovering the truth? There's a lot to look forward to!

What do we know so far in Bridgeton season 3?

The third season starts with Pen’s makeover in an attempt to woo a potential suitor to leave her house and heckling mama behind. Colin pitches himself as a tutor to teach her the charms of a young lady.

However, after a disheartened Penelope asks to be kissed, and he does, his perspective towards Pen takes a 360-degree turn. The first part of season three ends with the pair confessing their feelings and sharing an intimate moment in a carriage, followed by Colin asking Pen for her hand in marriage.

The first part received great reviews, immediately increasing the hype for part 2, which will be released on Netflix on June 13.