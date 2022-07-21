Bridgerton Season 3: Production begins on set, cast gives nod to iconic Kanthony moment; WATCH

Bridgerton returns for more regency romance! The popular Netflix period drama has officially commenced filming for the next upcoming season 3. The last season created a huge stir as Jonathan Bailey's Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma gave us a tale to remember with their slow-burn enemies-to-lovers storyline. The next season is set to dig deeper into the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

On Wednesday, the OTT giant released an adorable 30-second clip to brew excitement in fans who are eagerly waiting for the next season to air. The clip showed Coughlan and Newton along with their co-stars giving a nod to an iconic Kathony moment from season 2 as they announced the beginning of the new chapter. The cast, including Jonathan Bailey, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson and Adjoa Andoh and more, held up their two fingers before they switched to holding up three indicating the commencement of the third instalment.

For those unfamiliar, this gesture was a fan favourite from season 2's last episode when Kate joked about needing someone on the dance floor with her as she was still dizzy from her injury, to support her excuse Anthony shows her three fingers and asks her to count. While she gives her answer, the viscount switches up his fingers and makes them four.

In the clip, Coughlan declared, "Bridgerton season 3 filming has officially begun," as she sat in a carriage fully dressed in her regency garb. She asked Newton, "You coming in?" to which he replied, "Let’s go," before stepping into the carriage himself.

As for the big question, Simone Ashley aka Kate Sharma was nowhere to be found in the clip along with the other members of the Sharma family. Fans have been worried that they will not be able to see much of Kathony and their legendary chemistry though they can rest assured as the actress has previously confirmed that she will be part of the upcoming season.

Check out the Bridgerton season 3 announcement below:

