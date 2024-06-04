Bridgerton Season 3: What Is Next For Anthony & Kate? Here's What The Books Say

The second novel in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, tells the story of Anthony and Kate Bridgerton's relationship in season 2. Initially disliked, they learned about each other and themselves. Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) decides he's ready to marry, a family duty he's managed to avoid. The Netflix romance series follows their budding relationship in season 2.

Anthony meets Kate Sharma while riding horses, sparking a contentious relationship. Kate becomes overprotective of her younger sister Edwina, who Anthony is courting after learning Anthony's checklist for a dutiful wife. Bridgerton season 2 ends with Anthony and Kate finally admitting they love each other and getting married.

Where are Anthony & Kate in Bridgerton season 3?

The Anthony and Kate season 3 storyline has disappointed fans of the couple's journey to marriage in season 2. Despite falling in love in season 2, they respected each other and their families. The third season failed to embrace these aspects, ignoring the progression of their marriage and wasting the characters, according to many.

Kate and Anthony chose to extend their honeymoon in season 3 of Bridgerton, leaving their families behind. Anthony's story arc, which aimed to become Viscount Bridgerton, was given to VIolet, leaving them without supporting their families. They will return with Bridgerton season 3 part 2 on Netflix, but a pregnancy storyline may help compensate for their absence.

Advertisement

The Bridgerton books saw Anthony and Kate forced to get married

In Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony and Kate engage in frequent banter, flirtation, and butt heads, akin to the Netflix series. While Anthony and Kate don’t get married until after they declare their love for each other, the book sees the pair being married after they find themselves in a scandalous situation.

Anthony, deeply attracted to Kate, struggles to admit his love due to the fear that he will die soon. It's only after a carriage accident with Kate and her sister that he can finally express his feelings. Despite his marriage being out of obligation, Anthony still fell in love with Kate.

Anthony in Bridgerton decides to cut love out of his marriage due to his desire to avoid the grief his mother experienced after his father Edmund's death. He doesn't want to cause the same grief for anyone else. Anthony's closeness to this feeling was heightened when Kate suffered a head injury. He decides to take the risk to avoid missing out on love and reveling in it.

Advertisement

In The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony struggles with the fear of dying young, similar to his father's, which hinders his relationship with Kate. However, when Anthony's 39th birthday approaches, he feels relieved to live with Kate and his family.

This helps him overcome his worst fears and be more content with his life. Being with Kate eases his unsettled emotions towards his imminent death, making him even more content when he realizes he has more time than his father did. This story highlights the importance of love and support in overcoming fears and embracing life.

Anthony & Kate start a family of their own and grow older together

Anthony and Kate start a family with four children: Edmund, Miles, Charlotte, and Mary. The epilogue of The Viscount Who Loved Me mentions Miles, but Quinn provides a family tree listing all Bridgerton siblings, their spouses, and children. Edmund is born in 1815, the year after Anthony and Kate's marriage.

Advertisement

Daphne and Simon’s son, August, was seen throughout Bridgerton season 2, and it’s more than likely the second part of season 3 will cover Kate’s pregnancy, which should be very important for the entire Bridgerton family.

Bridgerton season 2 concluded with Anthony and Kate as happy newlyweds, with fans anticipating further growth in their relationship. The novel's second epilogue shows 15 years since their marriage, and they remain competitive, particularly in claiming the mallet of death ahead of the Bridgerton family's annual pall-mall game.

Crucially, Anthony and Kate are growing older together and, after 15 years of marriage, they are still deeply in love, even more so than when they were first married. They tease each other and still know how to push each other’s buttons, but they are still madly attracted to each other, bantering and flirting.

There's a sense that Bridgerton's leading couple have only grown stronger together and enjoy being married, which is perhaps something fans will get to see on the show as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Powerful Thing To Show': Bridgerton Team Opens Up Filming Colin And Penelope's Iconic Carriage Scene