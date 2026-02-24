Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release: What to Expect, When and Where to Watch Luke Thompson-Yerin Ha Starrer

We’re mere days away from the grand finale of Bridgerton Season 4, and the excitement is through the roof! The project starring Yerin Ha in the role of Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton will be releasing its part 2 on Thursday, February 26, 2026. It will follow a four-week break between the drop of the two volumes, the first of which was shared on January 29. Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release.

When and where to watch Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?

The story, which was broken down into two parts, will see episodes 5 through 8 drop on February 26, following the first four, which premiered in late January. The end of Bridgerton Season will be available to stream on Netflix from the standard 12 am PT, similar to that of Part 1 last month. For global regions, the timings will be 3 am ET and 1:30 pm in India.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Cast

Apart from the leads, Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson, the returning actors include Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, and Adjoa Andoh. Meanwhile, Season 2 favorites, the oldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma, are expected to return for brief appearances.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Plot

The story is all set to pick up from the end of episode 4, where Lady Penwood’s clever plan to tell her step-daughter that her father left nothing to her name and turn her into a maid was revealed. However, amid their desire for each other and the society’s rules, Benedict and Sophie are drawn to each other in a moment of passion, but it quickly ends as he utters the words, “Be my mistress.”

The show is expected to show their internal turmoil as they weigh love and differing statuses. It will finally give an answer to whether Sophie will finally accept the fate offered to her by the man she deeply wants or escape a similar fate as her mother.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 streams February 26 onwards on Netflix.

