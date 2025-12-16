Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date: When and Where to Watch Benedict Bridgerton’s New Love Story in Two Parts

Netflix’s hit Regency-era romance series Bridgerton is returning with Season 4, promising romance, secrets, and charming period drama. This season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, as he navigates heartbreak, self-discovery, and a new romantic journey with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. The upcoming season draws from Julia Quinn’s The Offer and brings fresh twists to the Bridgerton family stories.

Benedict Bridgerton’s new love story

After exploring the lives of Daphne, Anthony, Colin, and Francesca in earlier seasons, Season 4 centers on Benedict’s love story. Viewers will see his character meet Sophie Baek, a clever maid at a masquerade ball, sparking an enemies-to-lovers romance filled with secrets and mistaken identities.

Luke Thompson shared insights about the season with Netflix, saying, “The scripts that [showrunner] Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting.” He also compared the storyline to a Cinderella tale, adding, “You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

Here’s when and where to watch

Bridgerton Season 4 will release on Netflix in two parts. Episodes 1 to 4 will premiere on January 29, 2026, followed by episodes 5 to 8 on February 26, 2026. A Netflix subscription is required to stream the series. Fans have already been teased with glimpses of Benedict and Sophie’s chemistry, generating excitement online. The show’s makers shared the teaser with the caption, “Indeed, this season we may witness just what happens when one must choose between fantasy and reality #12DaysOfBridgerton.”

Season 4 introduces new cast members Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei alongside returning favorites, including Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Nicola Coughlan, and Claudia Jessie. Julie Andrews continues as the narrator, while Shonda Rhimes remains Executive Producer, maintaining the series’ signature charm and drama.

