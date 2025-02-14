Bridgerton Season 4 Sneak Peek: Netflix Teases FIRST Look of Benedict and Sophie’s Love Story; SEE Here

Netflix dropped a brand new sneak peek of Bridgerton season 4, including the first glimpse of Luke Thompson as Benedict and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek! The book readers already know that Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball would be a game changer for the show and the lead characters.

From the looks of the trailer, the franchise has gone above and beyond with its elaborate and over-the-top designs, especially for the fancy Regency Ball. The trailer starts with a glimpse of people decked up with the fanciest of masks, including Hannah Dodd, who plays Franchesca on the show.

“Do not worry, I will not tell my mother,” Benedict tells Sophie at some point in the teaser. The sneak peek ends with a note that says, “Bridgerton season of love.”

After Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story came to fruition in the previous season. The fourth season will explore Benedict’s forbidden love affair with a lowborn named Sophie, adapted from Julia Quinn’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman.

“Well, we begin another season,” Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) says while sitting on her royal chair, presumably waiting for the season’s debutants to arrive. This is followed by a quick yet detailed look at the set designs and some behind-the-scenes of the show’s upcoming season.

The clip also included glimpses of Benedict and Sophie, or Benophie as the fans like to call them, including one of them dancing at the Masquerade Ball and reading books in candlelight.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, showrunner Jess Brownell described the upcoming season as “a twist on ‘Cinderella.” He admitted that it was “exciting” to weave a different world into the glamorous world of Bridgerton. “It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable,” he added.

Ha told the outlet that Sophie’s constant battle with social status while hiding her true feelings for Benedict was something that drew her to the character.