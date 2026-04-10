Bridgerton Season 5: All You Need to Know About Francesca and Michaela's Love Story

We’re mere weeks away from the magic that Bridgerton Season 4 left behind for us to revel in, but the ton seems to be already calling us for more, following the announcement of Bridgerton Season 5, covering the love story between Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza) following the passing of the former’s husband and the latter’s cousin, John Stirling. The queer romance will cover the story of how exactly the two former sisters-in-law end up becoming each other’s biggest companions and lovers in the aftermath of his demise and amid the society’s scrutiny.

All we know about Bridgerton Season 5

The relationship between Francesca and Michaela will evolve from cousins-in-law to partners in the upcoming season, which picks up after John’s passing and is based on the sixth Bridgerton book, When He Was Wicked (2004), by Julia Quinn. In the original story, Michael, a self-proclaimed and ton-certified ‘rake’, places his eyes on Francesca, who is now a widow, and decides to turn their relationship into more than friendship. There, he would go on to confess his love to her, while being her support system through her widowhood, and they would go on to get married and start a family of their own.

In the adaptation version of the story, a same gender romance has been placed at the focal point. With Michaela being the gender-swapped version of the main character, a lot of attention is being placed on Shondaland and the creators of the project. The two characters in the book struggle with their grief and Francesca’s infertility, the latter of which remains a concern with the change in plans.

It also remains to be seen how the couple manages to convince society of their relationship, one between two women. It was recently confirmed that Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain, and Gemma Knight Jones have joined the cast lineup for the upcoming season. It will span over eight episodes as the production begins with filming in London underway at the moment. While an official date is yet to be announced, Bridgerton Season 5 is expected to release sometime in 2027.

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