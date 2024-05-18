Bridgerton Showrunner Reveals Why They Decided To Focus Season 3 On Penelope And Colin's Instead Of Following The Original Book Order

Spoiler Alert: This article contains details about Bridgerton Season 3 Part One

Bridgerton Season 3 treads away from the books, and showrunner Jess Brownell reveals why. Part One of the new season that premiered on Netflix this week ended on a major cliffhanger with Luke Newton’s Colin extending his hand out to Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, asking for marriage.

While the new season finally gave into the popularity of the Polin romance buildup as the leading couple of Season 3 take it to second base, the Julia Quinn novels had it differently. Pen and Colin weren’t yet ready for their romantic climax in the book sequence, and Luke Thompson’s Benedict led the storyline. Therefore, Brownell explained what encouraged her to ditch the book order.

Jess Brownell felt it was time to spotlight Polin's romance

Jess Brownell, best known for 2020’s Inventing Anna and 2012’s Scandal, helmed Season 3 of Bridgerton. Amid the new season’s premiere, she sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss every detail about the hit Netflix period drama’s new and much-anticipated split season.

“Talking about the book order was one of the first conversations Shonda [Rhimes, creator] and I had after I stepped into the showrunner role, and we both mutually agreed that we’ve now watched Penelope and Colin for two seasons,” she told the outlet on Thursday, May 16. Brownell, also a former writer for Grey’s Anatomy, explained that fans have been heavily invested in the couple.

After two seasons and four episodes of the Polin buildup, it felt like the “right time to lean into what’s going on between” Penelope and Colin and “spin it in a new direction,” the showrunner shared. She and creator Rhimes were apparently “growing weary of the dynamic” between the lovers.

What’s next for Colin and Penelope in Part Two?

The Bridgerton makers are determined to lead the series in a different direction from the books here on. So it’s better to expect the unexpected. Brownell revealed that the writers have picked out the best moments from the book and blended them with the show’s plotlines but in shuffled orders and people.

The Part One finale teased a happily ever after between Colin and Penelope. But before that happens, the Bridgerton lad must know Pen’s secret identity – the infamous town gossip Lady Whistledown.

In Season 2, Pen’s best friend Eloise finds out about her identity leading to their falling out. Thus, the Bridgerton sibling might have a crucial role in the leading couple’s building romance.

Brownell confirmed that Part Two of Season 3 would take the plot through this angle, with the power resting on Eloise to expose Pen’s secret, or will she herself do the honors to prove loyal to her lover Colin? We’ll have to wait and find out as Part Two premieres on June 13, 2024.

