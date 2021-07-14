Bridgerton showrunner TEASES a 'magnetic' Season 2 after the show receives multiple Emmys nods

Chris Van Dusen opened up about Bridgerton receiving twelve Emmy nominations as he spoke about what lies ahead for the series.

With a dozen Emmy nominations in hand, it looks like the cast and crew of Bridgerton had a great Tuesday. The show got nominated for twelve awards, including for Best Drama and an Outstanding Lead Actor nod for Regé-Jean Page. For showrunner and producer Chris Van Dusen, the nominations came by as a surprise in the middle of a busy day with his husband!

After coming to terms with the marvellous news, Van Dusen told E! News, "I was in the car with my husband and we had just dropped our 3-year-old off at nursery. We were driving home when I started getting texts and emails, and we pulled over.” Stating his first reaction, the showrunner said he “had a good cry for a couple minutes”.

“I'm so excited and humbled and most of all, I'm proud of this cast and this crew and I'm just filled with tremendous gratitude”, Van Dusen added.

Although he has spoken to almost every member of the cast since then, Van Dusen recalled that the first to reach out to him was Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope Featherington.

Meanwhile, speaking of the news of actor Regé-Jean Page discontinuing as Simon Basset, the showrunner said, "It was such a privilege to work with him...He's our Duke and he will always be our Duke and I know about to continue to charm the world in some really amazing ways. And I couldn't be happier for him."

Teasing further about what lies ahead in the second season, Van Dusen revealed that the new season will have give a peek at Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's "magnetic” chemistry, which will glue the audience to their screens.

The showrunner is determined that the fans of the show will love the new season as he said, "I can tell you I just got into the editing bay on the first couple episodes in the second season, and I don't think people are going to be ready", via E!

