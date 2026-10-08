Bridgerton Spinoff: Julia Quinn Confirms New Prequel Story Based on a Young Violet and Her Romance With Edmund

Bridgerton fans, brace yourselves, as the makers have confirmed that a prequel limited series based on Lady Violet Bridgerton is in development. The official update was shared by author Julia Quinn and the OTT platform Netflix on social media recently.

Bridgerton Spin-Off: Young Lady Violet Bridgerton gets her own prequel show

The untitled prequel will follow Violet’s early life and her romance with Edmund Bridgerton, the man she would eventually marry, years before she became the matriarch of the Bridgerton family. It will be the second Bridgerton spin-off after Queen Charlotte, which explored the young queen’s romance with King George.

Taking to social media, Julia Quinn shared an official note confirming the prequel series. Penned as a message from Lady Whistledown, it read:

“Dearest Gentle Reader, this author writes to you with most exciting news… The time has come for us to turn our attention to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons. A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway. The love match that started it all shall soon be yours to see, dear reader. This author shall be sure to inform you of any updates.”

Here’s the post:

While official casting details for young Violet and Edmund are yet to be announced, Ruth Gemmell has portrayed Violet in the main series, while Connie Jenkins-Greig played her younger self in the franchise’s other spin-off, Queen Charlotte.

The new series will once again have Shonda Rhimes as the producer. Rhimes, along with Nicholas Nardini, will write and serve as showrunners. Tom Verica, who worked on Queen Charlotte, will direct and executive produce alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

For Lady Violet Bridgerton fans, the prequel limited series could explore a side of her that the original show has only hinted at. She has spent much of the series matchmaking and guiding her children through their own romances, while her own past has largely remained a minor subplot, until now.

While the spin-off is in development, the original series is also set to continue its main story. Season 5 will focus on Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling, played by Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, respectively. The series has also been renewed through Season 6.

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