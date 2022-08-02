Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd opens up about taking over the role of Francesca

Hannah Dodd is set to join the cast of Bridgerton for the filming of the upcoming season 3 of the franchise. The newcomer will be essaying the role of Francesca who was previously played by Ruby Stokes. In a recent interview with TVLine, via ET Canada, the actress opened up about taking up the important role of the Bridgerton sister.

During the chat, Dodd shared, "I’m so excited," as she recounted that the cast had given her a warm welcome to the series, "Everybody’s been so lovely. I just want to do a good job." Having read Colin and Penelope's love story in the book series, Dodd revealed that she was a fan, "I really enjoyed Colin and Penelope’s story," she went on to add, "so I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version." The third season of Bridgerton is set to dig deeper into the brewing romance between Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope and Luke Newton’s Colin.

The actress also disclosed that while diving into the world of the Bridgerton's, Dodd first picked out Francesca's book "because I didn’t know what I’d got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible. It’s such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can’t really believe that I get to play her." She continued, "I know how people feel about her as well, so I’m going to do my best."

For those unversed, Julia Quinn's novel series on the Bridgerton's is a set of eight regency romance novels that focuses on every sibling's love story one book at a time.

