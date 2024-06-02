Bridgerton Star Jessica Madsen Shares Heartfelt Pride Month Post; Says She Is 'Proud' Of Being 'In Love With A Woman'

Every year, as Pride Month starts, many people, especially celebrities use their platform and share their support for the LGBTQ+ community via social media. Jessica Madsen, 32, famously known for portraying Cressida Cowper in Netflix’s Bridgerton isn't shy about being an alley to the community and sharing about her sexuality.

Madsen took to her Instagram handle to share a wholesome post about Pride Month. Check out what she posted on the platform.

Jessica Madsen shares a heartfelt Instagram Post

On June 1, Madsen shared a bunch of artistic pictures that clearly depicted her being an ally to the community. One of the pictures in the post included a photo of a historical march following the Stonewall Riots, per People.

In the post, she also shared a video snippet of herself where the actress decorated her face with rainbow rhinestones. Madsen donned a bucket with Love Supreme written on it and wore a colorful tie-dye shirt. She complemented her creative look with a layered neckpiece.

The 32-year-old actress candidly shared about her sexuality as she captioned the post saying, “In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! #pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the actress mentioned her sexuality openly, this is not the first time she has been candid about it, Madsen has previously shared about it as well.

The Dark Light actress shared almost the same post on the platform back in June 2023. The post contained a bunch of artistic images. One of the pictures contained a sentence that read, “GIRLS LOVE GIRLS AND BOYS & LOVE IS NOT A CHOICE," on the area of a face surrounding an eye. The Bridgerton actress captioned the post saying, “Bi the way…. Happy Pride month.”

Jessica Madsen on receiving hate from Bridgerton fans

In a recent interview with People, Madsen opened up about receiving hate from the Bridgeton fans. She said, “The internet is wild."

The Leatherface actress expressed that the audience is not the biggest fan of hers (Cressida). She admitted to receiving “interesting” comments and direct messages that read, “I love hating you so much." Or messages like: “Thank you for letting me hate you so much.”

Advertisement

The 32-year-old actress, in a witty manner, said that she responds to these messages by saying, “You're welcome."

The Tina And Bobbty actress further added that these comments make her feel she has rightly done her job. The actress refrains from taking things personally. Madsen added that she likes it when people whom she has met have appreciated the show.

In the future, we may get to witness more of a ‘human” side of Cressida as the actress teased about her character going through “Twist and turns,” during her interview with the publication.