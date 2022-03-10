Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey reveals if he was ever forced to keep his sexuality hidden

In a recent sit down with GQ Hype, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey opened up about his early years as an actor and how he was forced to keep his sexuality secret. Bailey has risen to immense internet popularity all thanks to the Netflix breakthrough period drama Bridgerton. In the series, Bailey portrays the character of Lord Anthony Bridgerton who is set to helm the second season of the franchise.

During the interview, Bailey was asked if his sexuality ever became an obstacle to his work, to which he replied as he recalled a particular incident that happened with an actor friend and shared, "At the time he was told ‘There’s two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay." Bailey continued to reveal that after listening to this callous advice he had considered keeping his sexuality a secret as he added, "All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course, I thought that."

For the unversed, Bailey came out to his inner circle when he was in his early 20s as per ET Canada. The actor went on and disclosed, "Of course, I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight."

However, Bailey continued that though the bad advice had stuck to him he gave it no heed, "I reached a point where I thought, F**k this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that, than getting a part."

