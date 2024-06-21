Bridgerton Star Luke Newton Dramatically Recites Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso On Jimmy Fallon's Show : WATCH

If you're one of those people who've been obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter’s viral hit Espresso this summer, get ready for a dramatic version of it, all thanks to Bridgerton 3-star Luke Newton.

The regency-era Netflix show is known for its classical music vibes of modern-day pop hits, but this time around we had the latest Bridgerton heartthrob himself reciting those lines. Here's what happened when Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 3, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 19.

Luke Newton nails tough acting challenge from Jimmy Fallon

“I thought if we gave you some random lines from modern pop culture, maybe you'd be able to show us how Colin Bridgerton would say them if he was talking to Penelope,” Fallon explained the task to Newton, referring to his and Nicola Coughlan’s on-screen characters.

After the talk show host asked The Roots for some Bridgerton-style music, Newton got immediately in character, looking intensely into the camera, and recited Carpenter’s viral verses from Espresso. “Say you can't sleep. Baby, I know. That's that me…” he said, taking a long dramatic pause before solemnly finishing with, "Espresso."

As mentioned earlier, Bridgerton is known for over-the-top musical covers of modern radio hits; hence, don't be surprised if you hear the Carpenter jam classically covered in the following season.

Other iconic pop culture lines Newton was made to recite on the show included yet another TikTok-approved song that goes, “I’m looking for a man in finance. Trust fund. 6’5”. Blue eyes,” and “I'm just Ken. Anywhere else, I’d be a 10,” from Barbie, which Newton’s Bridgerton co-star Coughlan starred in.

Advertisement

He was also made to say, “We were on a break!” from Friends.

Luke Newton soared to fame after Bridgerton Season 3 release, but he rejects the heartthrob label

Luke Newton became the talk of the Ton after portraying Colin Bridgerton in the latest season of the fan-favorite Netflix show, with his chemistry with his co-star Nicola Coughlan lauded and applauded by fans.

While the actor's charm made the audience swoon, he denied the tag of being called a heartthrob.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Newton simply said that while he feels privileged to be able to share his work with the audience and for all the love and admiration he gets in return, “heartthrob” is a tag he can never really take and appreciate to the full.

All eight episodes of Bridgerton Season 3, as well as the previous two seasons of the show, are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Luke Newton Reveals He Doesn't Feel Like 'A Heartthrob' After Playing Colin Bridgerton In Netflix Series