Bridgerton Star Luke Newton Reveals He Doesn't Feel Like 'A Heartthrob' After Playing Colin Bridgerton In Netflix Series

Luke Newton has become the talk of the town after portraying Colin Bridgerton in season 3 of the Netflix show Bridgerton. The actor’s chemistry with his co-star, Nicola Coughlan, has been lauded by the fans of the show. While the actor has spread his charm over the audience, he has denied the tag of being called the Heartthrob.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that he feels happy to share his work with the audience, but that in no way makes him a heartthrob.

Luke Newton spills beans over being called a heartthrob

In his interaction with the entertainment portal, Newton learned that the other day, Coughlan opened TikTok, and as she scrolled over, all of the videos had been about Bridgerton and Polin. The reporter soon asked the actor if it in any way makes him the heartthrob of the industry, to which Newton replied, “Not really, to be honest.”

The British actor added, “I don’t know why; I feel like that’s never really something you can take in and appreciate to the full.” Colin and Penelope’s intimacy in season 3 of the show has gotten the viewers hooked on the episodes. Meanwhile, the storyline revolves around the duo, leading to revelations of secrets and looking forward to the new season.

Speaking of the reel couple of the show, Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, revealed, “As an audience member, cast member, and character, we’ve been watching these two dance around the issue for the past two seasons. So it’s really lovely to see that come to fruition, and they do it beautifully.”

Bridgerton season 3 and updates on the upcoming seasons

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 3 was dropped on June 13 by Netflix after concluding the first set of episodes on the intense carriage scene. As for what the fans could expect from the new episodes, the viewers are in for drama and romance revolving around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton as the pair escalates from being just friends to lovers.

As for the upcoming seasons, the audience will have to wait two years to witness a new love story unfold on their screens.

Speaking to THR, the showrunner, Jess Brownell, stated, “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.”

Brownell continued, “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace; we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

