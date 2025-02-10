Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan's Big Mood on Channel 4 to Return For Season 2? Find Out Here

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will return for Big Mood season 2, a zeitgeisty buddy comedy that efficiently depicts mental health struggles.

Channel 4 has officially ordered another season of the popular dark comedy-drama, which was created by Camilla Whitehill. In this series, Coughlan will return as Maggie and Lydia West as Eddie.

Big Mood follows Maggie, an author in her early 30s, navigating life with bipolar disorder, and her best friend Eddie. Season 2 will pick up a year after the two friends last saw each other and had no contact in between.

According to Deadline, Coughlan has described season 2 as "one of the greatest joys of [her] life." She added, "Deeply grateful to everyone who loves our mad, funny, sad show. It's been one of the greatest joys of my life making it, and I'm beyond delighted that we get to come back and tell the next chapter of Maggie and Eddie's story. Rats at the ready."

Bridgerton Season 3, which featured Penelope Featherington at the center, raised her profile significantly. The first season of the show turned out to be Channel 4's most-watched new comedy since Derry Girls, also starring Coughlan.

It received huge critical acclaim regarding the sensitive and informed portrayal of bipolar disorder. Whitehill believes that humor works well in covering serious topics. "There’s perhaps a misconception that by using humor to explore something, you’re taking the topic less seriously," Whitehill said, as per the outlet.

Advertisement

The first season of the show, which arrived on 28 March 2024, stars Coughlan as Maggie, West as Eddie, Ukweli Roach as Jay, Joanna Page as herself, Eamon Farren as Klent, and Luke Fetherston as Ryan.

The official description of the show reads, "Best friends Maggie and Eddie have lived in each other's pockets for ten years. But with the future looming, can their relationship survive?"

Watch Nicola Coughlan in Big Mood season 1, available in the U.S. on Tubi.