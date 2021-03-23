Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and SNL's Pete Davidson spark dating rumours as he flies to UK.

The rumours surfaced after Pete Davidson was seen in Phoebe Dynevor's hometown in the United Kingdom after he reportedly flew from New York to UK.

Newest couple in Hollywood? Well, if international reports and several photos are anything to go by, then Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson seemed to have sparked dating rumours. The rumours surfaced after Pete Davidson was seen in Phoebe's hometown in the United Kingdom over the last weekend. As per reports, he flew from New York to the UK.

According to a Facebook page named Altrincham HQ, Pete was spotted with two fans in the Greater Manchester area. The selfie uploaded on the page shows Pete wearing sunglasses and posing with two fans. Not just that, the post also revealed that it was rather 'bizarre' to spot the comedian there. "Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day … he’s staying over in Altrincham with friends," a fan captioned the photo.

That isn't all! Before Pete could go to the UK, Phoebe had visited New York in February where the actor lives. She had also taken to Instagram to share a set of pictures from Brooklyn and captioned it, "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," with a heart emoji. Looks like Phoebe and Pete are both taking their time and spending time on both sides.

Take a look at Phoebe's Brooklyn photos:

Meanwhile, neither Phoebe's rep nor Pete's rep have not responded or confirmed these rumours. For the unversed, Pete Davidson was earlier engaged to singer Ariana Grande and was also linked to British actress Kate Beckinsale.

