Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor drops throwback photos of Taj Mahal from her India visit last month

Phoebe Dynevor recently took to Instagram to drop photos from her travels from the past two months as the actress who has been shooting a web series visited India, Cairo and Seoul for the same. In her new post, the actress shared photos from the places she visited and included one of India's most iconic heritage monuments, the Taj Mahal.

Sharing the stunning snaps which captured each location and its beauty, Dynevor in her captions wrote, "A few from the past couple of months. Cairo to Delhi to Seoul. What a beautiful ride. Excited for you to see what we’ve made." The photos posted by the Bridgerton star received a lot of love from fans and friends. Maria Bakalova commented a red heart emoji on the post.

The actress who famously plays Daphne Bridgerton on the Netflix show had shared several photos last month on her Instagram stories as she explored Humanyun’s Tomb and also gave a glimpse of an auto rickshaw ride in Delhi. During her Seoul visit, Phoebe had an amazing moment as she posed for a selfie with Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon.

In her other Instagram stories from South Korea, Dynevor was also seen enjoying Korean food and had also shared an image of Dalgona, the honeycomb toffee which went viral after the immense success of Squid Game last year. Details about the project that Phoebe has been shooting are still unknown. In the meantime, reports have suggested that the actress has also been roped in for Sony’s I Heart Murder to be helmed by ace filmmaker Matt Spicer.

