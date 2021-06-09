Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor REVEALS the secret behind her and Rege-Jean Page's chemistry on the show

Phoebe Dynevor during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show spoke about Bridgerton's new season as well as a little trivia about her Rege-Jean Page rehearsals from the first season.

If there's one thing about Bridgerton that we bet you still can't get over, it probably is Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page's brilliant chemistry. The duo managed to showcase the passionate romance between their characters of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in such an incredible way that fans couldn't help but be smitten by the show. While Page won't be returning for the show's second season, Phoebe in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon spoke about the success of the first season and also teased what's more to come.

In her interaction on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Dynevor was asked about how she and Rege-Jean recognized their ability to bring forward some intense chemistry on the show. Recalling how it all worked out, Phoebe told Fallon, "We both had dance rehearsals together, and we were both kind of nervous about the dancing part. I remember we had a few rehearsals and one of them got recorded so we got to watch it back and we were like, 'Oh, eye contact really does a lot of the work.'"

Yes, that's right! Dynevor revealed how her and Rege-Jean's "eye contact" spun magic onscreen. The series was laden with dance sequences and one cannot deny how gorgeously they did capture Daphne and Simon's brewing romance on the show.

The actress also revealed the emotional reaction she had about coming back to the sets of Bridgerton as she began shooting for the second season of the show. Phoebe stated that she had cried "seven times" ever since she returned to the set considering the filming followed several major events such as Bridgerton's worldwide success and also the pandemic which had caused several delays.

Bridgerton has been renewed by Netflix for not one but two more seasons. The second season will see Jonathan Bailey's character Anthony Bridgerton in the lead.

