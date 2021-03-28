Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page bags outstanding actor at NAACP Image Awards; Calls it the 'Highest honour'

Bridgerton bags its first award as Regé-Jean Page takes home the outstanding actor in a drama series win at NAACP Image Awards 2021

Bridgerton has been one of Netflix's biggest successes of 2021 and hence it's no surprise that actor Regé-Jean Page bagged his first award at the recently held 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards. The actor became widely popular for essaying the role of Duke of Hastings in the period drama. Regé-Jean took home the honour of outstanding actor in a drama series at the Image Awards and also made a powerful acceptance speech that has been winning over the internet.

The actor elated with the honour bestowed on him was all praises for the Black community and also the show's production team, as he thanked them for creating something "unique". Whilst accepting the award, the Bridgerton actor said, "It is the highest honour to represent us and the fullness of our humanity, of our beauty, of our joy, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love. It is the highest honour to represent that and to represent the people that I do represent, and I will do my absolute best to be worthy of that.", via Deadline. Page's comment of calling it the 'highest honour' has left netizens impressed. Page's win also marks the first award for the record-breaking series.

Page was pitted against the likes of Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors, Greenleaf‘s Keith David, P-Valley‘s Nicco Annan and This is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown in the outstanding actor category at the NAACP Image Awards 2021.

Regé-Jean Page has also bagged a nomination for the best actor in a drama series category at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The show has also received a nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards.

