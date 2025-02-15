Bridgerton Stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha Explain Why They Don’t Seek Advice From Series Predecessor: ‘We’ve Just Bonded’

Bridgerton is moving towards its season four, and the two actors who will soon bond together in a romantic relationship, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, opened up about why they don't seek advice from their predecessors.

While being present for the Netflix series' Season of Love fan event on February 14, Thompson mentioned that at some point he was tempted to have a word with the previous leads of Bridgerton; however, he later decided to simply find out the feel by himself. “How I want, how I feel, how it feels to me," he mentioned talking to PEOPLE.

Thompson then also mentioned that a whole new book can be worked on about how “personal” the show feels and how everyone associated with it has done on the show.

Talking about the beauty of the series, Luke Thompson added that it has a “different flavor [each season]."

Meanwhile, the newcomer Ha went on to state that she simply wanted to explore her journey and “kind of figure out the wars on my own."

It is crucial to know that she has been in contact with the previous leads of Bridgerton, including Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, and Nicola Coughlan.

However, both the actors seem to be settling down into their new roles. "I think we've just bonded. There's just such an openness with Luke and I think—I like to think I'm quite open with him," Yerin Ha revealed.

She went on to add that they only focus on the story and accept each other as they are, be it for their on-screen character or as the normal people they are.

Luke Thompson is meanwhile excited to see where his character will go further in the upcoming season. While Thompson plays the role of Benedict Bridgerton, Ha is set to play Sophie Beckett.

Bridgerton’s seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.