Bridgerton Stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Gush About Their ‘Cute Baby’ in Upcoming Season 4; DEETS

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are set to appear as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in season 4 of the Netflix series. As the cast and crew began the productions, the co-stars caught up with Extra TV and revealed the details about their characters being promoted to parents and the debut of their “cute baby” in the episodes.

The co-stars were dressed like in the Regency era, with the actress donning a powder blue gown and Newton choosing a classic black outfit for their red carpet appearances at the SAG Awards.

Speaking of the filming process, the British native revealed that they were to be shooting for the scenes this week, and with the baby in the show, the cast is really having a blast together. The Derry Girls star went on to state, “We’ve got a cute baby. He’s real ginger.”

Gushing about the baby, Coughlan further revealed, “There was one scene where I was meant to pass him to Luke, but he sort of held on to me.” She added, “It was so cute; just like clung on, didn’t want to go.”

Newton added to the statements of the actress and claimed, “He’s a one-take wonder. He’s already a star.”

The third season of Bridgerton was focused on the story of Colin and Penelope as they journeyed through their love story amid Newton’s character finding out that Lady Whistledown is none other than Ms. Featherington.

Advertisement

As for the upcoming bunch of episodes for the Netflix show, the story of Benedict and Sophie, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, respectively.

Further details on season 4 of Bridgerton will be rolled out soon.