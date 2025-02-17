Bridgerton’s Iconic Queen Charlotte Aka Golda Rosheuvel Set to Star in BBC's The Dream Lands; Know More About The Project

It appears that the BBC’s new project, The Dream Lands, which is reportedly a television adaptation of the novel Dreamland, authored by Rosa Rankin-Gee, has announced its cast members for the six-part coming-of-age show. The latest addition to the cast is none other than Golda Rosheuvel, per the BBC.

The actress has an impressive career trajectory, which includes her work in the popular show Bridgerton and its spin-off Queen Charlotte, as well as Dune: Part One. She will reportedly portray the role of Iona in the BBC venture.

Apart from her, the show has also cast a talented group of actors, including Pascale Kann as Chance, Clara Rugaar as Franky, and Connor Swindells, who will portray the role of Kole. Katherine Parkins will play Antonia, Jacob Greenway will take on the role of JD, Scarlett Rayner will portray Stevie, Raphael Sowole will play Trevor, and Tareq Al-Heddal has been cast as Nye.

According to the BBC’s website, the show is “set in a near-future Margate, against a backdrop of soaring inequality. The Dream Lands tells the story of Chance and her family—a young woman who discovers life and love while being forced to fight for her family and friends’ survival in a world that’s crumbling around her.”

The storyline reportedly takes place in the year 2039, when temperatures are dangerously high, sea levels are rising, and the political climate is unfavorable.

As per the outlet, Chance turns to a life of crime in order to “get by.” However, when her community is singled out for a government rejuvenation scheme promising to bring her coastal town back to life, everything changes. Complications arise when Chance falls for Franky, who has connections with the establishment.

According to the BBC’s report, the project will be helmed by Erika Calmeyer and Myriam Raja. Jon Jennings will serve as the producer for the venture. The show will be co-produced by Universal International Studios and SISTER, per the report.